DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $128.87 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Waste Management worth $128,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

