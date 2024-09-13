DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cencora were worth $122,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $237.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.24.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

