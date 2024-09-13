DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285,968 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $316,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

