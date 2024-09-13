DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,368 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.36% of Republic Services worth $218,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Capital World Investors raised its position in Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $205.24 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average is $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

