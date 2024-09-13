DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00076049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,321.46 or 0.40313033 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

