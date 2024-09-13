David E. Rainbolt Sells 1,391 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $146,068.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,579,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

