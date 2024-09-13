David Ch Lee Sells 5,000 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TPH traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $44.56. 597,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.