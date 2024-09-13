David Burke Sells 19,884 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider David Burke sold 19,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.09), for a total value of £320,728.92 ($419,417.97).

Keller Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KLR stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,616 ($21.13). The stock had a trading volume of 58,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,489. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Keller Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 672 ($8.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,704 ($22.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,520.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,269.05.

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,823.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.62) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

