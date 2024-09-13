Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Data#3’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Data#3 Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49.
Data#3 Company Profile
