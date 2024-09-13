Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Data#3’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49.

Data#3 Limited engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and services in Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public and private cloud, Azure, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, and systems management; and security solutions comprising data security and privacy, cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

