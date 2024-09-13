Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,126 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $852,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MCHI opened at $40.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.