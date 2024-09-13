Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,840,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,429,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

