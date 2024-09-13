Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $295.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.05 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $416,240.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,169. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

