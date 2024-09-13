Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Up 4.1%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.24. 1,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

