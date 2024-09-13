Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 24,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

