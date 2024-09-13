DA Davidson Comments on Matrix Service’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Matrix Service Trading Up 0.6 %

MTRX opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

