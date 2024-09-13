D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 76,322 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 57,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vipshop by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,312,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,169,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 38.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

VIPS opened at $12.81 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

