D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,429 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.03 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

