CyberConnect (CYBER) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $90.55 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00005811 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,121,400 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 26,121,400 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.4143702 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $8,900,283.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

