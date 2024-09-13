CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

