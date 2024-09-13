CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.2 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.82.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,818,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,575.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,277,000 after buying an additional 1,711,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after buying an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,716,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 824.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,922 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

