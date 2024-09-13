CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $259.99 and last traded at $259.92. 398,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,326,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 490.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

