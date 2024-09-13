CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.75 and a 200-day moving average of $314.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

