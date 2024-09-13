CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of CrowdStrike worth $170,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CRWD opened at $257.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.09, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.75 and a 200-day moving average of $314.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

