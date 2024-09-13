Cronos Price Tops $0.0810 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $6.86 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00041251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

