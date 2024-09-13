Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 1,035 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $53,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366,571.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after buying an additional 404,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

