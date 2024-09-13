Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 7,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 78,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Medical Technology stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,570 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Creative Medical Technology worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

