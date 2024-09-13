Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:PH opened at $587.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $601.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
