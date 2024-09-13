Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $528,996,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.34.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,125,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

