Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 271 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $30,180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,500,000 after purchasing an additional 302,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $7,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $7,052,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of WLY opened at $45.18 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

