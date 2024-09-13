Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,279 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

