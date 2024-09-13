Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,764 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $936,975. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $50.57 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

