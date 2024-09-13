Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 94,806 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EGY. Roth Mkm upped their price target on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $565.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

