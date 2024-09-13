Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $173,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 234.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,258,000 after acquiring an additional 443,333 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $26,608,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,399,000 after acquiring an additional 83,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $277.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.74 and a 200-day moving average of $276.44.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

