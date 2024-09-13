Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of EPRT opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

