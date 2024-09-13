Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $212,209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after buying an additional 295,643 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $175.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

