Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 18,800 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

SSNC opened at $73.70 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

