Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinterest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,592,000 after buying an additional 176,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.31 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Report on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.