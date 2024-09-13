CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $7.01 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 0.7% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average is $187.99. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

