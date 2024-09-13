CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $4.24 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of PMAR opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

