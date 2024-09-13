CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 91,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 220,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.4 %

PSEP stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

