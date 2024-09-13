CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $116.36 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.31, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $6,293,740. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.