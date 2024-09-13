CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $15.39 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 304,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,385,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

