CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 2.4 %

Sunoco stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUN

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.