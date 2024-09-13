CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,142 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 79.5% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 51.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

