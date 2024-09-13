CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

