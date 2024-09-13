CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 70,996 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

