CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
PDBC opened at $13.02 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
