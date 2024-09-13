CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $104.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

