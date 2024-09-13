Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $251.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.77. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

