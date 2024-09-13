ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 276,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,514. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

